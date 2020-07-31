1/1
Douglas Clarke Cosburn
The family of Doug Cosburn sadly announce his passing at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 82. Doug, loved husband of Jan (Jobb), father of Randy (Jiemei), Leslie (Brad) and Shaun (Janice). Cherished Grand Papa to Harmony (Tyler), Natalie (Adrian), Jeffery (Amanda), Jack, Mary-Jane and Taylor. Adored Great Papa to Ryker, Adelynn and Benjamin. Dear brother to his twin Don (the late Lois), Bill (Pia) and predeceased by his sister Gerry (Larry). A private family service will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Mount Lawn Funeral Home 21 Garrard Rd., Whitby 905-443-3376. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at a later date where family and friends may attend. If desired donations can be made to the Humane Society of Durham Region, Alzheimer Society Durham Region or a charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca R.I.P. Cosy

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 31, 2020.
