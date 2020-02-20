|
Peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Lakeridge Health Centre, in Port Perry, after a valiant battle with both cancer and COPD, at age 74. Douglas Stapleton of Port Perry, beloved husband of Sharon (nee Mason). Loving father of Greg and his wife Claudine and Richard and his wife Shari. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Kelsey and Nathan. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the WAGG FUNERAL HOME "McDermott-Panabaker Chapel" 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905) 985-2171. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held in the Spring, details to follow. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Lung Association - Ontario. On-line condolences may be made at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 20, 2020