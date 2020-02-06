|
Age 73 of Port Perry, on February 2, 2020, after a long illness went to be with his Lord. Douggie was born in Peterborough, Ontario - the son of John Veitch Baird and Lilias Baird (nee Grierson), twin brother of Robert (Lina) - on December 20, 1946. Douggie leaves behind the love of his life, Susie (Susan Elena Wallace). Douggie was a collector of experiences and his life was full of adventures. He was passionate about a variety of things - travel, classic cars, NASCAR and the Scugog Island United Church, to name a few. Douggie is survived by sister-in-law Penny Barker (Bill), niece Stacey Franchetto (Dean), nephew Bruce Barker (Lesely Marks). He was a loving great-uncle to Christopher, Nicholas, Jackson and Alec. He will be fondly remembered by Elizabeth, Randy and Shadow. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Scugog Island United Church followed by a reception at the Scugog Island Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made by cheque to Scugog Island United Church and/or the Uxbridge Scugog Animal Shelter.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 6, 2020