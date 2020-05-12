McDonald,Douglas Murray On Thursday May 7th 2020, in his 85th year, Douglas Murray McDonald passed away suddenly at Oshawa General Hospital. Doug was born in Beaverton, Ontario on March 16th 1935. He married the love of his life, Stella McDonald (nee Kuzyk) in 1956. Doug and Stella enjoyed sixty-four wonderful years of marriage and together raised their five children; Dale (Michelle), Kelly (John), Lori (Ken), Todd (Bonnie), and Jayne (Gary). Doug was a dedicated family man, and a proud employee of Bell Canada. He spent many years residing in the Guildwood neighborhood of Scarborough while his family was young, and often reflected on his memories of this time in his life very fondly. Doug was a loving grandfather to ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Tracy, Leanne, Ashleigh, Kurtis, Samantha, Lyndsy, Travis, Brooke, Shane, Scott, Bodie, Cameron, Ryder, and Zoey. He was also a devoted uncle and great-uncle. He was a wonderful brother-in-law, friend to many, and brother to Bob (Lynne). He is pre-deceased by his younger sister, Diane, and his mother, Dorothy. Doug was always present and loved socializing with family and friends more than anything else. With his baseball cap on and some snacks to share, he'd happily travel anywhere—a birthday dinner, a grandchild's soccer game, a trip out west, a BBQ, or a walk at a park—with a smile on his face and an eagerness to be surrounded by the people he loved. And, when family and friends visited Doug, he always welcomed them into his home with open arms, and made sure he waved to them from his balcony when they left. His distinctive laugh, friendly voice, infectious personality and the stories he shared will not soon be forgotten; the McDonald family has suffered a tremendous loss, but will strive to carry on Doug's legacy, and carry his memory for generations to come. It was always evident from the smile on his face that Doug felt most fulfilled when he watched his family gather together; he was so proud, and would often express it. Along with his love for his children and grandchildren, Doug's love for Stella was unmatched; they did everything together. Doug and Stella loved to travel; they enjoyed many winters in Florida, multiple cruises, tropical resorts, and a trip to Europe. When they weren't travelling or visiting family, Doug and Stella could often be found together on the golf course, at the movie theatre, playing cards, and going out to restaurants. Doug was loved by so many, and will be missed terribly. He was an incredibly gentle and generous man, with a great sense of humour. He was a role model, a beacon of light, and an exceptional person altogether. Douglas Murray McDonald was one-of-a-kind, and will never be forgotten. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Diabetes Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 12, 2020.