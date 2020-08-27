(Resident of Haliburton, Ontario) Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre in Peterborough on Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020 in his 65th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Kim Ross (nee Newman). Loving father of Joe, Kirk (Crystal), Raymond and James. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Alyssa, Matthew, Samantha, Koral, Brooke, Lily, Damian, Jakob, Olivia, Akaterine, and great grandchildren Mckenna, Carter and Cash. Dear brother of Shirley Powell, Wanda Penny and June Ross. Predeceased by his parents Fraser Ross and Jessie Ross (nee Fraser) and by his granddaughter Chloe. Also lovingly remembered by his brother-in-laws Kenneth, Kevin and Kirby and by his many nieces and nephews. Doug started his career in woodworking, sold cars for many years, owned Eddie Shack's Donuts & Snacks in Newmarket, Mississauga and Rossco's Cafe in downtown Oshawa. He and Kim opened Granny Williams, a confectionery manufacturing business in the early 1980's which they owned and operated for over 30 years. Doug was a very involved in Politics in Durham Region. He also served as a School Board Trustee and Chairman for many years. Doug was a pastor and evangelist for many years in locations throughout Ontario and presently pastoring The Lighthouse in Haliburton. Visitation & Private Funeral Service Friends called at the HALIBURTON COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME 13523 Hwy. #118, Haliburton, Ontario (705) 457-9209 on Sunday afternoon, August 2, 2020 from 3 - 5 p.m. A Funeral Service was held at CROSSPOINT CHURCH 700 Ritson Road N., Oshawa, Ontario on Friday evening, August 7, 2020 at 7 o'clock. As an expressions of sympathy, donations to The Lighthouse Pentecostal Church P.O. Box 287, Haliburton ON K0M 1S0 would be appreciated by the family. www.communityfuneralhomes.com