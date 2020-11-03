1/1
Douwe "Don" Vandermeer
1931-12-21 - 2020-10-31
Passed away peacefully in his 89th year at VON Sakura House on Saturday, October 31st, 2020. Beloved husband of Everdina "Dini" (nee Evers) Hoiting - Vandermeer the late Boukje Anna (nee Piersma) Vandermeer (2003). Loved father of Harold (Agnes), Arnold (Rhonda), and Marilyn (Shane Caravan) Vandermeer. Dear Stepfather of Yvonne Bloxsidge (Wally), Rob Hoiting, Rick (Annette) Hoiting, and Debbie Hoiting. Will always be remembered by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear brother of Hottie (late Wiebe) Vandergaast, Auke (Corey) Vandermeer, late Sieds (Evelyn) Vandermeer, Sjerp (Edna) Vandermeer, Rose (Piet) Feddema, Adrien (Wilma) Vandermeer, Verna (Ivan) Joosse and is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. Friends may visit with family at Maranatha Christian Reformed Church, 735 Frontenac Cres., Woodstock on Wednesday November 4, 2020 from 12:30 - 2:00 pm. A private family service to follow. Interment will take place at Bowmanville Cemetery on Thursday at 1 pm. If desired, memorial contributions to Woodstock Christian School or VON Sakura House would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, Woodstock, 519-539-0004. Personal condolences may be sent at www.brockandvisser.com

Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brock & Visser Funeral Home
845 Devonshire Ave
Woodstock, ON N4S 8Z4
519-539-0004
