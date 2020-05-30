Dr Dr Ward Kassier Jr.
I would like to send a few thanks and so much gratitude to a few people in the passing of Jr. Dr Ward and Dr Kassier - you are two of the most caring doctors. Nurse Lynn from VHA (Valued Homemakers Association), you are truly an angel. Todd and Ian best friends to the end and beyond. Norm for giving Jr his last ride and for your muscles when we needed them. Francine for all your help. The dog walkers Rick, Debbie, Dale and Bear. The neighbours, I can not find the right words to express my thanks to you all. Jr would have LOVED the send off you gave him Monday night after his passing. Brad and Corey I know Jr loved your music. Thanks to all for your beautiful flowers, goodies, cards and telephone calls. Last to the two best granddaughters who took over and did everything for your grandfather and I. Sommer and Jennell I love you. Thank you to everyone from the bottom of my heart. - Nancy West

Published in Durham Region News on May 30, 2020.
