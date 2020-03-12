|
|
Surrounded by family on March 7th, Dylan's life was cut short after a brief battle with cancer. Devoted daddy to Dawson. Cherished son of Bridget and her husband Shayne and beloved grandson of Bob and Diane Wood. Loved brother of Kenny and his wife Cynthia and his twin brother Jesse and his wife April. Admired uncle of Tanner, Brodie, Noah, Kolten and Cooper. He will be greatly missed by anyone who got the chance to meet him. Memorial visitation will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home, 21 Garrard Road (north of Dundas Street East) on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service in the chapel at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a trust fund for his son, Dawson, would be appreciated. Details to follow.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 12, 2020