E. Ann (Foster) REX
Peacefully in her sleep at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on September 7, 2020 in her 94th year. She will be happy to join her soul mate "Muggs" Mervyn Rex, married 55 years. Predeceased by loving parents Annie May (née Montgomery) and Maitland Foster, brothers Archibald (Arch) and William (Bill) Foster. Loving mother of Ken (Anne), Ruth Michaud (Ray) and Donna (Mario Vasilkovs). Beloved grandmother to Jeff (Bev), Lisa (Dominic), Michael (Jenn), Lynn (Trevor), Chris (Natalie), Bryan and Elizabeth (Dusan). Proud great-grandmother to Savannah, Issabelle, Owen, Abigail, Nathan and Emilee. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Helen Foster of B.C. and many nieces and nephews on the Rex and Foster sides of the family in London, Woodstock and B.C. areas. Mom was born and raised on the family farm in Curries, Ontario and moved to Woodstock where she met her handsome sailor "Muggs" near the end of WWII. Together they raised our family in Straffordville and St. Thomas until moving to Bowmanville in retirement. Mom and Dad loved to travel and had many wonderful road trips across Canada and the U.S. as well as trips to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the British Isles. Her family was her life and she was always glad to pass along her tips on how to grow your plants and garden. She could stick a branch in the ground and up would grow a new bush. A private family service entrusted to W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, Whitby, Ontario, (905) 668-3410. Cremation followed by interment to take place at a later date in Woodstock, Ontario. The family would like to thank her caregivers: Dr. Anthony Stone, her nurse Erin at Bowmanville Hospital and her angel, Tammy C., who was her PSW for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakeridge Health Bowmanville Foundation or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com.


Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
W.C. Town Funeral Chapel
110 Dundas Street East
Whitby, ON L1N 2H7
(905) 668-3410
