E. Raymond Walters died peacefully at his home in Port Perry on June 23, 2020, in his 94th year. He was born in his grandfather's house on Main Street South in Uxbridge on February 26, 1927. Between these two bookend events 16 km apart, spanned a remarkable life as full and rich as they come. Ray was a talented artist and businessman who was happiest outdoors - camping, painting, downhill skiing, flying, fishing and playing golf. He belonged to a cohort of commercial artists, lithographers and printers in Toronto who, inspired by the Group of Seven a generation earlier, escaped the city every year to sketch and paint rural Ontario. He also loved to play the piano, especially the music of ragtime and Scott Joplin. He was a member of the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association for more than 60 years and a life member of the Toronto Arts & Letters Club, attending his last Boar's Head Dinner there in December 2018 when he was 91. Ray was the son of Lloyd Walters and Mary Stephen, both of Uxbridge. After the family moved to Toronto, Ray spent his boyhood summers in Uxbridge working at the harness shop on Brock Street owned by his grandfather Albert A. Walters. The store was a gathering place for all the farmers in the area who could buy, exchange or barter anything from Albert, a true packrat. One summer Albert even "sold" Ray off to a local farmer to earn his keep and by age 13 Ray was working regularly on area farms during the summer and hay time. To keep up with the times, the harness shop also became the local Imperial Oil dealer and Ray recalled pumping gas from a bowser outside the store to the rare doctor in the area who had a car. Ray learned at the harness shop never to throw anything away - and he never did. Always artistic, Ray painted two murals which won prizes in the Toronto Exhibition, prompting his teacher to suggest he go to art school. His parents didn't approve, saying he would only end up selling pencils on Yonge Street. He studied art at Northern Vocational School (now Northern Secondary) under artists Larry Panton and Leonard Brooks and went on to a long career in commercial art as co-founder and president of Art and Design Studios (ADS) Ltd. on Merton Street in Toronto, retiring in 1995. He also owned the Merton Gallery and ADS Film Productions. During the Second World War, Ray had wanted to join the air force but was too young, so he took a pilot training program offered by the government instead and learned how to fly. His float plane was the preferred mode of transportation to the cottage near Minden, a rustic cabin on Redstone Lake in Haliburton, and his fishing camp on Pody Lake near Hearst. When his family went to church on Sundays, Ray went flying instead. "I feel closer to God that way," he reassured them. If reincarnation existed, he once mused he would like to come back as a loon so that he could fly and fish all day long. Ray was predeceased in 2018 by Lois, his beloved wife of nearly 66 years, and his brother Jim in 2012. He leaves behind sons Kevin, Cameron (Janice) and Christopher (Randy), and his grandson Peter (Jessica), as well a garage full of things he never threw away. Ray will also be missed by nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends, neighbours and fellow artists. Thanks to the compassionate care providers who helped make Ray's last days at home as comfortable as possible. Interment to take place at Ingoldsby Pioneer Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario, L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). Charitable donations are welcome in Ray's memory to the Arts & Letters Club of Toronto Foundation to assist youth in the arts. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca