It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have to share the sudden passing of my husband, my friend and my partner Dan Denby on Monday, May 4, 2020. Dan, born February 25, 1938 to the late Laurence and Jean Hazel (nee Reaman) Denby. Survived by his wife Sandy (nee Ogden). Father to Kim Brooker (Rick), Tracey Hoffman (Ward), Megan (Jenn), Daniel (Jodie). Grandfather to Ashley, Courtney, Kurtis, Brittney, Morgan, Devon, Lucas, Sydney, Simon, Cruse, Chase, Mason, Mitchell and Sienna. Great-Grandfather to 5. Loving brother to John (Nancy) and Irene (Ron). He will also be missed by 7 nieces and nephews. Dan and Sandy shared 31 years of joys and sorrows, they cut trees, hauled wood, raised ducks and they had their differences but they were always in sync. Dan passed while in the Chatham-Kent area working on their new home, where he was looking forward at being able to plant different types of vegetation. Dan lived in the Scugog area for over 50 years, first on the farm at Saintfield and then on his 30 acre treed lot in Blackstock. He worked for the North York Fire Department for over 30 years retiring in 1997. Many local residents and children will remember meeting him at the Scugog Shores Museum and his building of birch bark canoes. He had a keen interest in the First Nation of Scugog Island and loved sharing his knowledge. Interment was at Stouffville Cemetery on Friday May 8, 2020 with arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6. Celebration of life to be held at a later date, with details to follow. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Scugog Shores Museum, by cheque made payable to the Township of Scugog and sent to the funeral home or a charity of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on May 9, 2020.