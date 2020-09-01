1/1
Ed DWYER
Passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 85. Predeceased by his beloved wife and best friend, Gerry. Cherished father of Cathy (Tom), Chris (Tara), Tom (Colette) and the late Bob (Christine). Ed will be missed by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his siblings Joe, Rose, Frank, Sr. Lucille and Ferg. Ed will be remembered as a devoted hockey coach, volunteer and fundraiser. He was a member of Knights of Columbus. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). Please register for the visitation by calling 905-433-4711 or using the RSVP tab at www.armstrongfh.ca. Masks are required at the funeral home. A Private Funeral Mass will be held on Friday. Interment will follow at Bond Head Cemetery, Newcastle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Autism Ontario or Food Banks Canada. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 1, 2020.
