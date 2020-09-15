1/1
Edgar William BROWN
Unexpectedly, on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home in Port Perry, at age 92. Edgar Brown, beloved husband of Sylvia (nee Hancock). Loving father of Ronald Brown and his wife Barbara of Port Perry, David Brown of Port Perry, and the late Terry Brown. Loved grandfather of Dawn Brown and her husband Chris Lee of Blackstock, and Stephen Brown and Santana Brown both of Port Perry and great grandfather of Felicity Brown and her husband Jamie Purdy, Dylan Brown, and Taron Lee and great great grandfather of Brayden and Demetrius. He will be remembered by his brother and his sister. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). If desired memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
