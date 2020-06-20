Passed away peacefully on June 11th at North York General Hospital in her 76th year. Lois Hockley, was the loving wife of the late Bruce Clairmont (2019), for 53 years. Loving mother to Tracey (Dan) Heron and Krista (Gregory) Carroll. Grandma to Jackson, Lindsay, Senta, Danika and Slater. Survived by her sisters Shirley Mount and Marie Jones. Lois was predeceased by her siblings Margaret Crapper, Lloyd Hockley, Norma Jackson, Audrey Greig, Raymond Hockley, Grant Hockley and Earl Hockley. She will be missed by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family is extremely thankful for the compassionate care provided by Dr. Desmond Leung and Sarah Carney, Elder Care Specialist at North York General. Additionally, appreciation is extended to the entire care team in 5 SE at North York General Hospital. At Lois's request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the North York General Hospital Foundation in memory of Lois. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 20, 2020.