Edna LUTTON

Passed away peacefully at the Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Edward 'Ted'. Loving mother of Ryan (Cindy Charlton) and Allison. Cherished grandmother of Adele Lutton. Survived by her siblings Thelma, Norma (Claude Noel), and Diane (Ron Contois). Predeceased by parents Martin and Leontine - and siblings Hazel, Arnold, Donald, Leona, Veronique, Leon, Thomas, Gilbert, and Phillipe. Edna will be fondly missed by all of her family and friends. Edna will be remembered as an avid gardener, cook, baker, host of gatherings for friends and family, and online Euchre enthusiast. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King St. W. (905-721-1234). Donations may be made to Lakeridge Health Foundation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oshawafuneralhome.com for the Lutton family.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 10, 2020
