Passed away on his birthday May 8, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Marjorie for 66 years. Cherished father of Brian (Karen), Craig (Karen), Kevin, David (predeceased by Lorna), Eddie (Sherry) and Tammy Foster (Dave). Adored grandfather of Chuck, Sabrina, Matthew, Kirk, Melissa, David, Shawn, Johnny, Michael, Jason, Sarah, Rebecca, Lacey, Justin, Tyson and the late Julie. Great-grandfather and great-great grandfather of many. Dear brother of Nobel and predeceased by many siblings. Special friend of Anne. Best friend of his dog Buddy. Ed will be lovingly remembered by all of his family and friends. Private Family Visitation and Services will take place at Armstrong Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Thornton Cemetery. Memorial donations to your favourite animal charity or charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences and to share stories with the family please visit armstrongfh.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 12, 2020.