Passed away peacefully at Lakeview Manor, Beaverton on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Beard). Loving father of Tina Vale, Michael (Bonnie), Catherine (Corey) Anderson. Incredible Grandad to Josh, Cassandra, Mindy, Christopher, Lindsay, Taylor, Griffin and Grace. And adoring great-Grandad to Danika, Daiya, Darcey, Dax, Dustin and Vivian. Chris was born in Cobh, Ireland on May 13, 1933 to Michael (Mickey) and Christine Ellen (Nellie) (nee Heaphy). He is survived by his sister Pauline and predeceased by sisters Mary, Annie, Nora, Kay, Francie, Mena and brothers Patrick, Michael and Mossie. A wonderful Irish Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or to Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 8, 2020