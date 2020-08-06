1/1
Edward Conrad "Bud" MERCIER
His pain has ended on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. Bud, at the age of 90, was the beloved husband of the late Rene for 55 years. Loving father of Charlotte Hemington (Terry Copps) and Larry Mercier (Patty). Cherished Papa/G-Pa of Becky Blair, Rob Hemington, Michelle Johnson, Jennie Stacey, Abby Mercier and Molly Hempen; great-grandfather of 6. Bud and Rene moved to Uxbridge in 1957, where he built the family home, was a proud member of the Uxbridge Royal Canadian Legion and worked at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. He enjoyed working with his hands, and was a good carpenter until the time he lost his sight. The family wishes to thank the staff of Butternut Manor, the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital and Doctors Doobay and Casella for their love and care of Bud. A Private Family Memorial Service will take place at the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Interment will follow at the Uxbridge Cemetery beside his wife. If desired memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
