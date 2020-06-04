Born in England on September 21, 1930, Ed passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Trudy for 62 years. Loving father of Anne (Wayne) and Paul (Jayne). Cherished grandfather of Andrew (Hillary), Emily (Adam), Samantha, Catherine and great-grandfather to Aidan. Dearly missed brother of Walter (Gwen) and John; Ed was predeceased by his siblings Peter, Bernie (late Edna) and Winnifred (late Brian). Uncle to Brad (Diane), Stacey (Eric), John (Elaine) and great uncle to Caroline (Charlie), Neil (Emma and Eva Mae). Due to the current restrictions in place because of Covid-19; a private family only service will be held with arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, P.O. Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 4, 2020.