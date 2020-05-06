Edward Jake SNYDER
Beloved husband of Arlene (Verbaan). Cherished father to Niesha (Robert) Kovacs, Jeffrey (Sarah) Snyder, James (Heather) Snyder, Aaron (Ashley) Snyder, Ryan (Anne) Snyder, Amanda (Wilson) Snyder and Megan (Wilson) Snyder. Adored grandpa to Kaleb, Hayley, Emma, Brendan, Jaden, Kailiana, Benjamin, Lily, Oriel, Felix, Judah, Arla, Jacob and Aria. Loved son of Corrie and the late Herman Snyder. Ed is survived by his siblings Frank (Jane) Snyder, Marian (John) Vandermeer, Margaret (Kevin) Verkuyl), Henriette (John) Moelker, Anita (Don) Devries and Richard (Tiffani) Snyder. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, the Verbaan family, his countless friends and his church family. His love for God was his greatest attribute. He taught his family how to capture the excitement of every moment. He was my favourite moment of each new day. Thank you God for making our lives so rich by the many memories we have all shared with this dear man. For the past 34 years, Ed and Arlene owned and operated Pineridge Rent-All in Bowmanville. He was a highly respected businessman but his priority was always his family and his faith. His passing will leave a void, never to be filled. A Family Service will be held at this time due to current social limitations. A Celebration of his Life will be announced at a later date. Interment Bowmanville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street, Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to Focus on the Family, Malachi Man Ministries or Wycliffe Bible Translators. Family and friends are welcome to show their respects through a drive by memorial procession of respect from 2 - 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 9th, past the Synder Family home. Online condolences & donations may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Durham Region News on May 6, 2020.
