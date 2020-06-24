It is with great sadness we regret to inform you of the passing of Edward (Ted) James Colvin. Ted was born on October 18, 1941 in a house on Burk Street in Oshawa. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Merissa Kelly Dekoker- Johnson (Craig) and Leanna Marie Colvin-Baker and his son Brandon Edward James Colvin and his closest and dearest friend Bonnie Colvin. He is also survived by his 3 grandchildren; Nathan, Elizabeth and Tyler. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Bernice Colvin, his 2 brothers Marvin Colvin, Ronald (Ruth) Colvin and his sister Marilyn (Don) Long. Will be fondly remembered by his extended family including nephew Robbie. Ted was a very gifted, loving and spiritual man and a friend to many over his lifetime. He was struck with Parkinson's disease in 2009 and valiantly fought a long hard and painful battle. He never complained and somehow found his strength to become at peace and then was carried home in the arms of the Lord on June 18, 2020. In Our Hearts Forever. A private family graveside service will take place on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at 2 p.m.at Mount Lawn Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby. Please call the funeral home to reserve your attendance at 905-443-3376. Friends and family are invited to watch the live stream service. Login in to the site a few minutes before the schedule service time. Login into: http://distantlink.com/dlm18.html Password: Arbor2020 At the direction of The Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please follow the link for further information about directives surrounding COVID 19. https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive/
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 24, 2020.