Peacefully at his home in Sutton, while surrounded by his family and friends on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the age of 51 years. Ed Ehinger, beloved Son of Nora and Hartmut Ehinger of Uxbridge Township. Beloved Husband of Sonya Neufeld. Dear Father of the late Kyle, Brendon, Dallas and Britney. Loving Opa of Colt. Brother of Elayne Hulshof (Jimmy) and Uncle of Brandon (Jeannette). Fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Ed's Life will be held following the COVID 19 pandemic. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

Published in Durham Region News on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
