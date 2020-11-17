Born on December 12, 1945. Ted, passed away peacefully at home on November 15, 2020 in Kingston. Loving husband of Karen. Devoted dad to Michelle (David) Doyle and James (Jessica). He will be missed by his grandchildren Jack and August. Loving brother to Marvin, Dean, Vernon, Nancy Taylor and Keith (deceased). Due to COVID restrictions The Celebration of Life will be held by invite at the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2, Courtice (905-432-8484) on Friday, November 20, 2020. For those who are unable to join us in the chapel please view the service via livestream at www.funeraweb.tv
, search Edward's name. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Kingston General Hospital Teddy Bear Campaign, Ducks Unlimited or The Canadian Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be made at www.courticefuneralchapel.com
