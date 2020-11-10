1/1
Edward (Ted) MURPHY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ted Murphy. Ted fought numerous health issues with strength and courage and passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay in his 82 year. Going to be missed by his loving wife of 51 years Beatrice (Lee). Predeceased by his parents Jack and Eva Murphy, sisters Lorraine (survived by Bill Barton) and Maureen, and brother-in-law Murray Lee (survived by Shirley). Ted is survived by his sister-in-law Annabelle Ball (Alan) and brother-in-law George Lee (Isabel); he will be remembered always by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at the Greenbank Cemetery in Spring 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). If desired memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Low & Low Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved