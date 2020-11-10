It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ted Murphy. Ted fought numerous health issues with strength and courage and passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay in his 82 year. Going to be missed by his loving wife of 51 years Beatrice (Lee). Predeceased by his parents Jack and Eva Murphy, sisters Lorraine (survived by Bill Barton) and Maureen, and brother-in-law Murray Lee (survived by Shirley). Ted is survived by his sister-in-law Annabelle Ball (Alan) and brother-in-law George Lee (Isabel); he will be remembered always by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at the Greenbank Cemetery in Spring 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). If desired memorial donations to a charity of your choice
