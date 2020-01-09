|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edward David "Ted" Roberts of Uxbridge, on January 2, 2020 at Markham-Stouffville Hospital. Ted passed away surrounded by those who loved him. Brother of Donald E. Roberts (Diana). Uncle to Julia Roberts-Heron (Darrell) and Adam Roberts. Great-uncle to Mitchell, Paige, Emma and Aidan. A father figure, mentor and friend to so many. Ted was passionate about motorcycles and had a large extended family including the Bells, McDonalds and Spicers. Always generous and kind, Ted will forever be remembered as a gentle soul. He will be greatly missed. Special thanks to the 3E staff at Markham Stouffville Hospital for your compassion, dedication and care. Friends will be received at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N., Markham on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until time of the Celebration of Life Service at 3 p.m. Reception to follow. For those who wish, donations to The Uxbridge Cottage Hospital or the Markham Stouffville Hospital in Ted's memory would be greatly appreciated.