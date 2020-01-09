Home

More Obituaries for Edward ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward "Ted" ROBERTS

Edward "Ted" ROBERTS Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edward David "Ted" Roberts of Uxbridge, on January 2, 2020 at Markham-Stouffville Hospital. Ted passed away surrounded by those who loved him. Brother of Donald E. Roberts (Diana). Uncle to Julia Roberts-Heron (Darrell) and Adam Roberts. Great-uncle to Mitchell, Paige, Emma and Aidan. A father figure, mentor and friend to so many. Ted was passionate about motorcycles and had a large extended family including the Bells, McDonalds and Spicers. Always generous and kind, Ted will forever be remembered as a gentle soul. He will be greatly missed. Special thanks to the 3E staff at Markham Stouffville Hospital for your compassion, dedication and care. Friends will be received at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N., Markham on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until time of the Celebration of Life Service at 3 p.m. Reception to follow. For those who wish, donations to The Uxbridge Cottage Hospital or the Markham Stouffville Hospital in Ted's memory would be greatly appreciated.
