Died peacefully as he lived, January 13, 2020 at Rocky Mountain Village. Husband of Carole (nee Cook), father and father-in-law to Chris and Stephanie, Kendall and Ewelina. Grandfather of Jaedon, Coulter, Karina, Olimpia and Salomea. Predeceased by his brother John and survived by his brother Eugene and his wife Helen, and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held at the Christ Church in Fernie, BC on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 a.m. Donations, if desired, can be made to Parkinson Canada or the Rocky Mountain Village Auxiliary Society. Arrangements entrusted to Cherished Memories Funeral Services Ltd. Memories and condolences shared at www.cherishedmemoriesfs.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 23, 2020