Edward was born May 4, 1938. Faithful and beloved husband to Lorraine for 59 years. Dedicated father to Edward Jr. (Helene) and Wayne (Sherri-Lyn). Well loved and adored grandfather to Justin, Kyle, Katie (Taylor), Thomas (Cindy), Ben, Dean (Sabrina) and two great-grandchildren. Edward is survived by his sisters Lillian and Gail. Predeceased by parents Mary and Tom, brothers Michael, Lawrence, and sister-in-law Marion. Edward has been retired from General Motors for 30 years and a proud Captain "99" with the Whitby Fire Department. When Edward wasn't with his loving wife Lorraine, he spent many of his hours at the Port Whitby farm, where he passed away peacefully. He will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, and his music friends. We would like all his family and friends to remember Edward singing and playing his guitar, the way he loved life. It was Edward's wish for donations to be made to the Alano Club on Thornton Road, Oshawa, ON, where he loved to play music the most. Private family service will be held at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Friday afternoon. Interment will follow at Groveside Cemetery. To arrange donations, call Randy Hickey at (905) 925-9106, or if you wish a donation to the charity of your choice
. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com