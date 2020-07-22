1/1
Eileen Breen
Passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after a short battle with cancer, at age 81. Eileen (nee Donohue), beloved wife of Gerald Breen for 60 years. Loving mother of Debbie Horton (Dave), Kevin Breen (Sandra), Michael (deceased) and Karen (deceased). Cherished nanny of April, Britni (Jared), Zachary and Melissa. Loved great nanny of Cora (deceased). Dear sister of Doreen (Gord), Eugene (Fran), Wallace (Cindy) and Carol Donohue (deceased) and stepsister of Leonard Palmer (Elaine). Missed by her sisters-in-law Betty Dillon (Keith) (deceased), Rita Giddy (Glen) (deceased) and by her brother-in-law Joe Breen (June) (Sandra) (deceased). She will be remembered by her nieces, nephews, and close friends Theresa Martens and Sophie Cochrane. Predeceased by her mother Elsie (nee Hart) and father Mike Donohue. The family of Eileen Breen would like to thank Dr. Pawley, the palliative team Dr. K. Ferguson and nurses especially Vera. Dr. Niglas oncologist at the Lakeridge Health Cancer Centre in Oshawa. In compliance with public health and safety a private family service was held at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Thank you to Fr. Peter for officiating. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation or the Hospital for Sick Children Foundation in Toronto. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 22, 2020.
