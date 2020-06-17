Eileen (Fleury) CAMAZZOLA
March 5, 1934 - June 13, 2020 - It is It is with great sadness the Camazzola family announce the passing of their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother at Reachview Village, Uxbridge on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 86. Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Carlo (Deborah), Anna (Roger) and Linda (Brian), and the late Celina. Cherished Nana of Melissa, Sarina (Matthew), Elise (Steven), Luke (Emily) Madeline and Great-Nonna of Brayden. Dear sister of Theresa and Bob. The family is extremely grateful to the staff at Reachview Village in Uxbridge for their compassion, diligence and bravery in extremely difficult conditions. We would also like to thank the residents who became friends to Mom. Per Eileen's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, PO. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario, L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Durham Region (www.alzheimer.ca/en/durham) or a charity important to you. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
