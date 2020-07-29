Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa with her family by her side on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 89 years of age. Beloved wife of the late John Waco (1985). Loving mother of Cindy Waco, Suzanne Waco and Karen Waco. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Winterink (Ryan), Ki Ana Waco, Zack Konietzny, Kalen Konietzny, and her cousin Paul Butka. A special thank you to all of Eileen's care givers especially Julie and her many dear PSW's for their care and compassion. A private family service was held. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com