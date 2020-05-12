74, of Naples, FL and Oshawa, Ontario passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on May 4, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston, FL due to heart failure. Eileen was born May 19, 1945 in Youngstown, OH to the late Howard and Edith Stamp. She was a 1962 graduate of The Rayen School and went on to become a registered beautician who managed her own salon and other businesses for over 30 years. She was formerly a long-time resident of McDonald, OH. Eileen was a woman of deep faith. Prayer and daily devotions were a priority in her life. Eileen's greatest passion was spending time with her family whom she loved deeply. She was a lively spirit with a contagious laughter and a beautiful smile that touched all those around her. Survivors include her husband Robert Michael Aselstyne of Oshawa, Ontario whom she married on April 16, 2019. Eileen was happy to have a second chance at love with Mike. They recently completed renovations to a new villa in Naples where they were planning to spend winters together with her family. She is survived by her son Rocco (MaryBeth) of Lansing, MI. Two granddaughters Nicole (Mark) Brown and Ashleigh Tondo both of Naples, FL. And two great grandchildren, Jack and Cade Brown. She is also survived by stepson Alex (Tammy) Aselstyne and stepdaughter Beth-Anne (Rod) Lamb. She is survived by two sisters: MaryLou (Jim) Tyree of McDonald, OH and Gloria (Lynn) Wise of Nashville, TN. Eileen was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Tondo of McDonald whom she married on June 26, 1965. Also, by her brothers Howard Stamp, Robert Stamp, Vern Stamp, William Stamp, Melvin Stamp, Jack Stamp, Frank Stamp and a sister Janet Boylen. She will be buried at Belmont Park Cemetery in Youngstown, OH. A prayer service will be arranged at a later date. Her family is grateful for the excellent care that she received at Naples Community Hospital and the Cleveland Clinic Florida. Eileen was one of a kind and will be sadly missed by all who shared her life and wisdom. For online condolences please visit, https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9169781.
Published in Durham Region News on May 12, 2020.