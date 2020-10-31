Passed peacefully on October 26, 2020 at Winbourne Park at 90 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Irwin. She will be dearly missed by her son Michael (Maarika), her brother Frank (Lynda) Heeger and her sister Grace (late John) Samson. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Desiree, Jacob, Nathan, Caleb and Joshua. Will be remembered by her son-in-law Doug and her daughter-in-law Liz. Pre-deceased by her daughter Cathy Cooledge. Will be remembered by her nieces, nephew, family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Winbourne Park for their care and compassion. Private family service to be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Newcastle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences maybe shared at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com
God looked around his garden and He found an empty place. He then looked down upon this earth and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's Garden must be beautiful, He always takes the best. He saw the road was getting rough and the hills are hard to climb. So, He closed your weary eyelids and whispered. "Peace be thine." It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home.