Peacefully at Regency Manor, Port Hope on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of Gail and her husband Donald Villeneuve and Robert and his wife Helen. Cherished grandmother of Brian Villeneuve (predeceased), Alexandria (Rich Baker) and John (Robyn). Great-grandmother of Austin, Parker and Jadon. Predeceased by her brother Robert Vinson. Visitation will be held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Friday, March 13th from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment Thornton Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Humane Society of Durham Region or SickKids Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 13, 2020
