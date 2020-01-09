|
|
It is with profound sadness that our family must announce the unexpected passing of our beautiful loving Mum Eleanor Jean Butt (nee Thomas) at the age of 77 years. Mum's loving soul left us on December 31st surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Lloyd Butt. Beloved Mum of David (Linda), Deborah, Doug, Lloyd (Michelle), Penny (Jerry), Cheryl (Mark). Treasured Granny to David (Shelly), April (Doug), Desiree, Caitlin (Randy), Joey, Sarah, Alaina (Jack), Barbara, Elvis, Abigail, James, Braeden and many great grandchildren. Predeceased by her cherished parents Kathleen Thomas (nee McRae) and Charles Thomas. Greatly missed by many other family members, friends and neighbours. Born at home on Hollywood Avenue in Willowdale, Ontario. Mum's unwavering love and compassion was always given so selflessly to her family and everyone she met bringing her immense joy and purpose. Lifetime love of Elvis since the age of 16 years old kept her vibrant and age less. Attending many tribute shows as well as her annual pilgrimage for the Elvis Collingwood Festival and participating in her Elvis fan club was her passion. Friends may call for visitation on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm ending with a short blessing in the Chapel. Private family burial will be held thereafter. Mum is truly one of a kind and simply irreplaceable - forever young with that mischievous smile, those sparkling blue eyes, and warm loving hugs. We all love, cherish, and miss you terribly - now and forever! Online condolences may be made at www.courticefuneralchapel.com. Our love always and forever - your Family xo