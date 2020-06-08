Passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Eleanor, predeceased by her husband Jack. Beloved mother of Randy (Bev), Tim (Rhonda) and Jackie (Guy) Logan. Adored Nana of Justin (Katie), Duane (Nikki), Jessica, Trevor (Jocelyn), Amy, Kurtis, Travis and Mark. Adored great Nana of Connor, Frances, Grace, Lillian, Landyn, Briar and Ella. Dear sister of Adeline Robinson and Sharon (Bill) Burns. A family funeral service was held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home 21 Garrard Rd. Whitby 905 443-3376 followed by interment at Mount Lawn Cemetery. Donations to Cedardale United Church or the Lakeridge Health Oshawa Cancer Care would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 8, 2020.