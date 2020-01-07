|
Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Born in Radisson, Saskatchewan on August 22, 1931. Predeceased by her husband Glenn, her sons David & Donald (Peggy), her daughter Donna (Jim Peters) and her sister Laverne (Bob Empey). Survived by her daughter Glenda McCoy, her son Christopher (Genna), her daughter-in-law Denise, 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Debbie and Scott Bremner for the special and compassionate care given to Elfrieda. At Elfrieda's request cremation has taken place and there will be no formal service.