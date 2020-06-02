February 18, 1934 - May 29, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Friday May 29, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of the late Madeline (nee Hall). Loving father of Debbie and Wendy (Brian Williams). Cherished grandfather of Denise, Kandi-Jo (Chris), Adrian (Amanda), Thomas (Rosalyn), Elizabeth and Brianna. Proud great-grandfather to Wesley, Isabel, Abigail, Cedar and an eagerly anticipated great-grandchild. Dearly missed by his granddog, Bear. Dear brother to Eleanor Heard and the late Dean Heard. Lovingly remembered by Alex Heaney, Mary Stuart and Allison Welsh & Glen Quinney. A special thank you to Elgin's nurses who were holding his hand at the time of his passing, and all the staff of the Complex Continuing Care unit of Bowmanville Hospital, who quickly became Elgin's friends upon his admittance. A Funeral Service was held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St., on Monday June 1st at 11 am. Cremation to follow with interment at St. Georges Cemetery. Donations in memory of Elgin may be made to Ontario Wildlife Foundation. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.