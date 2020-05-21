Elinor Margrethe VIPOND
With sadness we announce the passing of Elinor at the age of 95 on May 18, 2020. Born in Frederikshavn, Denmark, on May 27, 1924 to Margaret and Henry Jespersen. Elinor immigrated to Canada on September 18, 1928 with her family and settled in Oshawa. Long term resident of Brooklin, and employee of Fairview Lodge. Loving wife of the late William Vipond (1991). Loving mother of Ken, Carol Carson (Terry), John (Barb), and Sue Ostroskie (Paul). Stepmother of Heather Aird (Ross). Predeceased by her son William (2019). Grandmother of Mark (Veronique), Rob (Sarah), Kerri, Brent (Amy) and Marisa (David). Great-grandmother of Cameron, Alexandre and Hannah. Predeceased by her brothers Hardy (Betty) and Knud. Remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. The family wishes to thank Charlene Cook at this time for her kindness and friendship to Elinor. In memory of Elinor, donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated.

Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on May 21, 2020.
