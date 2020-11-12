1/1
Elizabeth Ann ANDREWS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Beloved wife of the late William James Andrews (2018). Loving mother of Neil Andrews, and Leigh Ann Andrews. Dear sister-in-law of Monica, the late Katherine, the late Edward, Dolores, Clifford, Dorothy, Dave, and the late Jerry. Ann will be lovingly remembered by her cousins Ronnie and June and her extended family in Canada and England. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport) 905-440-3595, on Saturday, November 14th from 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. A Service to Celebrate Ann's life will be held in the DeStefano Chapel at 2:30 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeStefano Funeral Home Services Inc.
1289 Keith Ross Drive
Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4
(905) 440-3595
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeStefano Funeral Home Services Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved