Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Beloved wife of the late William James Andrews (2018). Loving mother of Neil Andrews, and Leigh Ann Andrews. Dear sister-in-law of Monica, the late Katherine, the late Edward, Dolores, Clifford, Dorothy, Dave, and the late Jerry. Ann will be lovingly remembered by her cousins Ronnie and June and her extended family in Canada and England. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport) 905-440-3595, on Saturday, November 14th from 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. A Service to Celebrate Ann's life will be held in the DeStefano Chapel at 2:30 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca