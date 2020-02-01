Home

Elizabeth Anne McCULLAGH

Elizabeth Anne McCULLAGH Obituary
Peacefully, at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa, on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020. Elizabeth, in her 73rd year. Beloved wife of Stan McCullagh of Oshawa. Loving mother of Shaun De'Ath (Katherine) of Oshawa, Chris Traballo-De'Ath (Lesley) of Toronto, Charles McCullagh of Lion's Head and Robert McCullagh of Wainwright AB. Dear grandmother of Thomas and Logan De'Ath and Hunter McCullagh. A memorial gathering will be held at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. Donations in memory of Elizabeth to a favourite charity would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 1, 2020
