On Saturday April 11th, 2020 Elizabeth Anne Twyman passed away peacefully in her sleep. Our Family will be forever grateful to the staff at Hillsdale Terrace. The love and compassionate care they gave our mother helped guide us through these emotional years. During this unimaginable time please take time to thank our long term care workers. As per Anne's wishes there will be no funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, Whitby. We ask that if anyone wishes to make a donation in her memory it is made to Hillsdale Terrance. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 16, 2020