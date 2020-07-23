It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Elizabeth Campbell. Loving mother of Roy Morrison (Beryl), beloved grandmother of Audrey and Michelle, great-grandmother to Torai, Tavon and Isiah. Her sense of humor and infectious laugh will be missed by all who knew her. Heartfelt gratitude to her friends Debra and Kathy and the staff at Hillel Lodge LTC, Ottawa for their exceptional care and affection for Elizabeth over the years. Born in Barracks River, St. Mary, Jamaica, Elizabeth was first inspired to become a dressmaker as a young girl, while living in Manchester, Jamaica with her family. After living in Jamaica, England and New York, she finally settled in Oshawa, ON with her only son Roy and her family, and worked at Jack Frasers until her retirement. She was very involved in her community, sharing her talents as a seamstress by making costumes for the local dance groups and, as a seasoned cook. She took great pride in teaching sewing skills to young people in her Saturday classes. After her retirement, Elizabeth returned to her beloved Jamaica until she became ill. She then returned to Ottawa to be close to her granddaughter and family while receiving treatment. Arrangements in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, Walkley Chapel 1255 Walkley Road, Ottawa, ON K1V 6P9 613-731-1255 A Memorial Service will be held in Jamaica for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. May her soul rest in peace. Condolences and sharing memories at www.kellyfh.ca