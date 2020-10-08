Suddenly, on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Centre - Oshawa at the age of 76 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Fowlds (2010). Loving Mum to Alan and Jennifer and her husband David Burley. Cherished "Grandma" to Amy, Jason, Emily and Christopher and "Great-Grandma" to Landon and Grayson. Betty will be missed by her sister-in-law Mary and brother-in-law Graham and his wife Marilyn as well as her many friends including those of the Red Hat Society. Friends may visit at the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2, Courtice (905-432-8484) on Friday, October 9th from 3-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to Lakeridge Health Foundation or McMaster Children's Hospital would be appreciated. A private celebration of Betty's life will take place Saturday, October 10, 2020. Condolences - www.courticefuneralchapel.com