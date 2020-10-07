38 Years Service General Motors Salary Passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 at Strathaven Long Term Care. Predeceased by her husband Tom (2012). Loving Mom and best friend of Susan and her husband Doug Freeman. Cherished grandma and best friend of Nicole (Travis) and Natalie Freeman. Beloved sister of Barbara Nicks, Robert Watt and the late James Watt. Betty was an adored aunt of Teresa Jensen and Peter Tighe and great-aunt of Pamela Jensen and Lynette Tighe. Those who knew Betty will remember her for her compassion, generosity and love of family. As a young girl, Betty was active in many sports and was quite athletic. Betty suffered a debilitating stroke in 2018 leaving her physically paralyzed on her left side while still remaining the exact same Betty we all knew and loved. Her sheer determination, inner strength and tenacity allowed her to battle on, through COVID-19 Pandemic. Throughout all of this her sense of humour never waivered and neither did her dedication to her family. She truly lived on for them. The family wish to extend their sincere gratitude to the compassionate staff of Strathaven for care and professionalism shown to Betty and her family. Special thanks go to Pauline for her never ending support and love towards Mom. Also special mention to Nurses Ruth and Olena and staff Lee, Wendy, Verbina, Christina and Kelly. Visitation will take place at THORNTON CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1200 Thornton Road North, Oshawa, (South of Taunton Road and off of Dryden Blvd, 905-579-6787) on October 16, 2020 from 2- 4 p.m. Private family only service to follow visitation. Due to COVID-19 protocols, attendance is limited. Funeral will be live streamed follow link below. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Expressions of condolence may be left at www.etouch.ca