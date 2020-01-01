|
Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 with her loving family by her side at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late John Kuyer. Loving mother to Corine (Larry), Annette (Dan) and Betty (Dean). Proud Grandma of Candy, Evan (Liddy), Christine (Ian), Denise (Blair), Scott (Crystal), Stephanie (Cody) and Patricia. Cherished great-grandma to Eddie, Brody, Josie, Lucy, Charlotte, Chelsea, Travis, Jax, Jarrett, James, Isabel and Carson. Betty will be fondly remembered by many extended family and friends in Canada and Holland. A Funeral Service was held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street, Bowmanville on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12 p.m. with visitation one-hour prior. Burial at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Donations in Memory of Betty may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com