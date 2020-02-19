|
It is with sadness our family announces the peaceful passing of Elizabeth Robertson on February 16, 2020, at the age of 87. Predeceased by her beloved and devoted husband of 63 years, Hugh Robertson. Loving and kind mother to Brad, Steve, Ken, Peter and Sally. An extremely proud Nana to Carolynn, Mireille, Katherine, Lindsay, Grace, Quinn, Jacob, Emma and great-nana to Rory, Stephen, Makayla, Bentley, Ellie Pearl and Owen. Proud mother-in- law to Dorothy, Suzanne, Nicola and Joe. Bette has been a woman of great service to her family, her church, her community and cherished by friends all over the world. Bette was born in Cheverie, Nova Scotia. Bette met her love Hugh and they began a wondrous journey in life that moved them all over the world and together they have had many adventures and faced, with great grace, many challenges. They have touched many people's lives with their humour and generosity. Bette's love for her family, her friends, her community and life stands as a testament and lesson to us all. She has taught us with his wisdom, love and kindness. Bette and her family send a special thank you to the wonderful friends and staff at Hillsdale Estates, especially our dear friend Rossana, who have tenderly cared for Bette and who cared for her love Hugh. Funeral service to take place at Westminster United Church, 1850 Rossland Road East, Whitby, Ontario at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 with reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation, in Bette's name, to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or Westminster United Church.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 19, 2020