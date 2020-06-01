Peacefully at Hillsdale Estates on May 29, 2020 at the age of 91. Ella worked as a manger-supervisor at Reitmans for almost 30 years. She was a tough woman who spoke her mind, no matter who was around and always gave the right advice. Her bubbly personality will be dearly missed. She had a contagious laugh, the brightest of smiles and inspired everyone she knew, especially her three grandsons. Predeceased her husbands Edward Burt and Joe MacDonald. Loving mother of Paul (Linda) and Edwina Peeters (Rod). Proud grandmother of Keith, Michael and Tyler. Predeceased by her parents Clara and Patrick Tarrant. Dear sister of Cyril, Gus, Pat, Carmel Turpin, Madeline Banfield, Margaret Campbell, the late Cyril, the late Alex and the late Florina Polych. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and many good friends. Due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic, a private service will be held, and a Celebration of Ella's life will be held at a later date. Interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ella's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Society and condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 1, 2020.