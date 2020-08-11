1/1
Ellen Lillian (Joan) PERRY
Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on August 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Harold (Bud) Perry for 63 years. Loving mother of Todd Perry and the late Kent Perry. Survived by her sister Patricia McCloud of Barrie, her brother Ronald and his wife Lalla of Courtice and Sister-in-law Shirley Connell of Courtice. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her three brothers John, Ray and Bill. Joan worked 37 years for Bell Canada. Joan was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for 45 years and member of Northminster United Church Women for many years. Joan also volunteered at Lakeridge Health for 25 years and at Hillsdale Estates for many years. The family would like to thank the nurses and PSW's for their help. Due to circumstances, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favourite charity would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com.


Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
