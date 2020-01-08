|
Tom passed peacefully in his 87th year with his family by his side on January 4, 2020. Survived by his wife of 68 years, Rosemary, son David, daughter-in-law Paula and brother-in-law George. Paula was particularly instrumental in helping to ensure that Ellis's final months were as comfortable as possible. Also survived by his grandchildren, Michael (Janet) and Susan (Jordon) and much loved grandson-in-law Mark. In addition, great grandchildren, Justin, Bradley, Danielle, Joshua, Matthew and Evan. Loved by nieces, Lorraine, Pauline and Melanie and nephews, Iori and John. Predeceased by his daughter (Susan), brother Reginald of Luton, England, sister-in-law Rhian and nephew Gene. Ellison grew up in the beginning of World War II in England, he served with the British Royal Navy, earned an apprenticeship as a machine tool fitter, worked with George Kents Marine Engineering, Vauxhall Motors, he emigrated to Canada in 1965 and worked with General Motors for 29 years until retirement in 1994. Ellison was a perfectionist in much of his daily efforts, he was a gentle and very kind man only wanting the best for his family and friends. While he may not have acknowledged it himself, he was highly respected by all who came to know him. Visitation will be held at the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2, Courtice, (905-432-8484) on Monday, January 13th from 11:00 a.m. until time of Service of Remembrance in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Thornton Cemetery. Donations (if desired) in his memory (and in lieu of flowers), to The Diabetes Association of Canada or the Canadian Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Online condolences may be made at www.courticefuneralchapel.com