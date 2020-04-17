Home

Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday April 14th, 2020 at the age of 86 years Beloved partner of Eunice English. Lovingly remembered by his chosen children Trudy (Willi), Lila (Brian), Dirk (Lorraine), Gay-Joanne (John), Roy (Debbie), Harold (Jeana) and all of their families. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters. At Ellwood's request no formal funeral service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville, Ontario. Memorial Donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Society. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 17, 2020
